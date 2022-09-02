A fifth suspect identified in attack videos posted on social media

The Windsor Police Service has released a picture of a fifth suspect wanted in connection to a pair of assaults shared on social media.

Police are looking for 19-year-old Tyrell Patterson of Windsor. He is currently wanted on the charges of robbery and aggravated assault.

On Monday, Aug. 29, police became aware of two separate incidents where a group of people appear to randomly assault lone victims. The assaults were recorded and posted to social media.

On Aug. 31, three people were arrested in connection to the investigation while another suspect was arrested on Sept. 1.

Tyler Ducharme and Jacob Yoell, both 18-year-old males from Windsor, are charged with two counts of robbery and one count of aggravated assault.

Two other suspects are facing similar charges, but are under the age of 18 and cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

