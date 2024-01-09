A flurry of trades for the Spitfires

Another change on the roster for the Windsor Spitfires halfway through the season.

The organization has traded defenceman Roberto Mancini to the Flint Firebirds in exchange for a 2nd round draft pick in 2024, and a 3rd round draft pick in 2027.

Mancini was drafted by the Saginaw Spirit before being traded to Windsor where he appeared in 19 regular season games, and recorded three assists.

Windsor's Jacob Maillet has also been traded to the Ottawa 67s in exchange for a 2nd round pick in 2027, a 3rd round pick in 2024, a 3rd round pick in 2027 and a 5th round pick in 2025.

Maillet was drafted by the Guelph Storm in 2019. He appeared in 150 regular season games over three seasons with the Spits and recorded 44 goals and 89 assists for 133 points. He was named the OHL's most underrated forward.

The Spitfires have also traded goalie Ian Michelone, who will join Maillet to the Ottawa 67s in exchange for a 12th round pick in 2026.

Michelone was drafted by the Flint Firebirds and made his way to the Spitfires via trade. The goaltender appeared in 19 regular season games over two seasons with the club and had a 6-8-2-1 record with a save percentage of .867 and GAA of 4.50.

The Spitfires have claimed goaltender Max Donoso from the Ottawa 67s off OHL waivers.

Donoso, a native of Windsor, was drafted by the 67s in the 2019 Priority Selection. Donoso has appeared in 99 career starts for the 67s and has a career save percentage of .898 and a GAA of 2.93. He holds a record of 51-29-3-7 in his OHL career and has collected four shutouts.

The Spitfires next game is Wednesday evening at home when they welcome the Saginaw Spirit.