A good year for Pepe's Pumpkin Patch in LaSalle

With Halloween upon us, the owner of a local pumpkin patch in LaSalle says it's been a fantastic year.

Greg Rocheleau says he and his team at Pepe's Pumpkin Patch have received nothing but positive feedback.

"The weather's been cooperating, people are coming out, everybody's excited to get out so we're happy to offer all of the activities we do to get people out of the house."

He says anyone still looking for a pumpkin can do so until October 31.

"Actually we've got quite a few left. So if anyone's looking for last minute pumpkins we do have quite an assortment so they can come on down and pick out a big one, a small one, we have all sorts of stuff still available for everyone."

Rocheleau says they've seen quite a few more people this year compared to last, and given its their twelfth year in business, it means a lot to have that support.

"I love seeing everybody smiling, all of pictures on social media with our Pepe's Pumpkin Patch tagged in it. It just means a lot to us that people can come and enjoy what we've built."

Pepe's Pumpkin Patch on Front Road near Martin Lane is open October 31 for Halloween activities weather permitting.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi