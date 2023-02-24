A grim anniversary: Ukrainians mark one year since Russia invaded Kyiv

Ukrainians woke up to their second year of war this morning, as the military continued to beat back invading Russian forces in the southeastern region of the country.

Missile strikes rained down on the country at dawn one year ago as Russian tanks invaded from the northern border with Belarus toward the capital city of Kyiv and from the south.

The war destabilized global supply chains and the international order established in many countries since the Second World War, triggering an energy crisis in Europe and famine in Africa.

People in Ukraine have lived under constant threat of enemy missiles, and the United Nations estimates at least 7,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed.

People in Ukraine have approached this day with a feeling of trepidation and in Kyiv, officials say they are trying to avoid having large gatherings, which could be targeted by an air raid.

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian air forces says the military expects several waves of Russian attacks today to mark the one-year anniversary of the war.