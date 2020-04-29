A Guide to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex
According to CTV News, Canada has 50,373 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 2,904 deaths and 19,879 people have recovered.
Ontario has 15,728 cases including 996 deaths and 9,612 cases have been resolved.
There are now 586 cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, 49 deaths and 179 people have recovered.
Windsor Police Service has confirmed two of its members tested positive for COVID-19, both of those officers have recovered. Police also issued their first ticket under the Emergency Management Act this week, a $750 fine for non-compliance.
The Government of Canada has released an online self-assessment tool for COVID-19.
Canadians who believe they are engaged in essential travel but encounter difficulties getting across the Canada-U.S. border can call for help using a new hotline established by the Canada Border Services Agency — it is now available 24 hours a day and can be reached by calling 1-800-461-9999.
Local Updates
- Korda Artistic Productions - Korda Artistic Productions says it has made the heartbreaking but necessary decision to postpone the entire planned 2020 season while our federal, provincial and municipal governments guide us through the COVID-19 global pandemic.
- Tecumseh - Registrations for summer programming, including Tecumseh Leisure Pool swimming lessons and summer day camp, scheduled to begin on Monday, May 11, 2020 are postponed until further notice.
- Windsor Islamic Council - Share the Spirit of Ramadan Food Drive only taking monetary donations (sistersousan@outlook.com for more informaiton)
- Windsor - The CIty of Windsor has decided to cancel the 2020 birthdy celebrations and related events
- Art in the Park - Organizers of this year's Art in the Park have decided to cancel this year's event
- Tecumseh - The Town of Tecumseh, in consultation with the Optimist Club of St. Clair Beach, has cancelled the annual Victoria Day Fireworks event scheduled for Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Optimst Park in Tecumseh.
- Town of LaSalle - Municipal facilities remain closed, spring programs are cancelled, all April and May room rentals are cancelled, all town owned soccer and baseball fields are closed, splash pad opening postponed, Food Truck Friday on May 15 is cancelled, May 31 night market is cancelled and the outdoor movie night on June 5 is cancelled.
- 2020 Festival of Birds - Scheduled to take place between May 1 and May 20 at Point Pelee National Park, the event has been cancelled.
- LCBO - LCBO stores are now closed on Mondays
- Erie Shores Healthcare - ESHC updated its visitor policy on March 26
- Essex County - All of Essex County is now under a state of emergency to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
- City of Windsor - The city of Windsor has declared a state of emergency to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
- VIA Rail - Via Rail is limiting its train service, including routes to and from Windsor.
- Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare - The hospital has revised its rules moving forward
- Kingsville/Essex/Lakeshore - Effective Wednesday, March 18, Kingsville, Essex and Lakeshore have locked the doors at all facilities including town halls.
- Essex County Civic Centre - The county will close the building to the public starting Thursday March 19.
- Lakeshore Dog Pound - The Town has decided to close the Dog Pound to the public effective immediately. The Dog Pound will continue to accept stray dogs brought to them by local Animal Control Officers.
- Town of Tecumseh - Town of Tecumseh is closing all public facing offices as of Wednesday, March 18 at noon. This includes the Town Hall, Arena, Fire Hall and Public Works and Parks & Recreation Offices. Work continues in the offices with service provided by phone, e-mail and drop-box.
- LaSalle Civic Centre - LaSalle Civic Centre will be closed to the public and non-essential visitors effective at noon on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
- Diocese of London - The Diocese of London has announced significant changes to help fight COVID-19.
- Windsor By-Election - The by-election scheduled for April 27th has been postponed.
- Amherstburg Gibson Gallery - Gibson Gallery Centre cancelling all programs, events and public access, effective immediately, until future notice.
- Town of Amherstburg - Municipal facilities in Amherstburg are being closed to the public due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
- Cineplex - Canada's largest cinema chain has announced it's closing all of its 165 theatres including Windsor-Essex.
- Kid's First Food Bank - has new measures and restrictions in place as well as a new breakfast bag program
- U of W - Until further notice, the University of Windsor will be cancelling or postponing all non-essential University events both on and off campus. This means that the School of Creative Arts (SoCA) has cancelled remaining concerts scheduled for March and April.
- YMCA of Southwestern Ontario - all service locations closed until April 6th, include all health, fitness and aquatics branches, child cares centres and March Break camps.
- NDP MP Brian Masse - constituency office closed to public walk-ins however services will be available by email (brian.masse@parl.gc.ca) and phone (519-255-1631).
- Life After Fifty - All ON-SITE programs and services at both Life After Fifty locations will be postponed, including Foot Care.
- Elton John - “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” shows on May 1-2 at Little Caesars Arena are to be rescheduled to 2021
- Kingsville - has closed all of its recreation centres and will limit some services and meetings.
- Amherstburg - has closed the Libro Centre and cancelled recreational programs.
- The Diocese of London - has announced weekend masses throughout the southwestern Ontario have been cancelled
- The University of Windsor - has cancelled classes for three days starting Monday as part of its Emergency Academic Plan
- The Town of LaSalle - shutting down all recreational facilities and cancelling all March Break programming
- Town of Tecumseh - The Town has activated a partial Emergency Operations Centre
- Town of Lakeshore - All recreational facilities are closed including the Atlas Tube Centre, Comber Community Centre and Libro Community Centre — town hall will remain open with normal business hours
- St Clair College - St. Clair College will move to online classes starting March 23 following March Break and has cancelled on campus labs and clinics.
- Windsor Public Library - Windsor Public Library (WPL) has suspended all programming and outreach activities, effective immediately.
National/International Updates
- Detroit Grand Prix - The race schedule for May 29-31 at Belle Isle Park has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Olympics - Japan is delaying the 2020 Olympics until next year.
- MLB - The league has announced it is delaying the start of the season until mid-May.
- Tim Hortons - all dining room seating will close as of March 17 in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
- USA - President Donald Trump has declared a national state of emergency
- NHL - The NHL has suspended the regular season effective immediately
- NBL - The National Basketball League of Canada (NBL) announced it is suspending basketball operations until further notice
- World Figure Skating Championships - CANCELLED
- Women’s World Curling Championship - postponed indefinitely
- Wrestlemania - WWE says it is preparing contingency plans for Wrestlemania 36, which is set for next month in Tampa, Florida.
- Boston Marathon - The 124th Boston Marathon has been postponed until September 14, 2020.