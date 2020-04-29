A Guide to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

According to CTV News, Canada has 50,373 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 2,904 deaths and 19,879 people have recovered.

Ontario has 15,728 cases including 996 deaths and 9,612 cases have been resolved.

There are now 586 cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, 49 deaths and 179 people have recovered.

Windsor Police Service has confirmed two of its members tested positive for COVID-19, both of those officers have recovered. Police also issued their first ticket under the Emergency Management Act this week, a $750 fine for non-compliance.

The Government of Canada has released an online self-assessment tool for COVID-19.

Canadians who believe they are engaged in essential travel but encounter difficulties getting across the Canada-U.S. border can call for help using a new hotline established by the Canada Border Services Agency — it is now available 24 hours a day and can be reached by calling 1-800-461-9999.

