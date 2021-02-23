A Handful of COVID-19 Cases Reported at Local Public Schools
The Greater Essex County District School Board is reporting four new COVID-19 cases at area public schools.
The board says a staff member at Central Public School in south Windsor has tested positive along with a student at LaSalle Public School and two students at King Edward Public School.
According to the board, close contacts have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
The cases have been posted on the school board's website.