A Handful of COVID-19 Cases Reported at Local Public Schools

The Greater Essex County District School Board is reporting four new COVID-19 cases at area public schools.

The board says a staff member at Central Public School in south Windsor has tested positive along with a student at LaSalle Public School and two students at King Edward Public School.

According to the board, close contacts have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The cases have been posted on the school board's website.

