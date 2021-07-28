A Handful of New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting five new COVID-19 cases in the region.

However, the health unit is also reporting an overall net increase of two after routine data clean up of historical cases.

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, three are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, one is considered community and one is travel related.

According to the health unit, there are now 23 active cases in the community, with five being variant of concern cases.

There have been 1,998 variant of concern cases in the region. 1,821 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 14 are the Delta variant.

There is one workplace outbreak.

The region has now recorded 16,874 cases since the pandemic began with 16,416 listed as resolved.

There have now been 435 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 534,360 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 75.6 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

65.3 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.