A Hero Lives Here Movement Taking off in Windsor-Essex

A local personal support worker wants to show there is still a lot of support for the front line workers.

Dominique Gravel started having some signs printed to pop up on front lawns honouring those in the fight against COVID-19.

Gravel tells The Afternoon News A Hero Lives Here started with 50 signs as a way to pay it forward.

"At the time I was recovering from surgery and my daughter's school and her church parish dontated some gift cards to go towards Christmas," she says. "The kids and I decided to put it back into our community to cheer people up."

She says what started as a small gesture of gratitude has grown to 300 signs and counting.

"We took those and we put them into people's yard as kind of like a secret Santa and that's how it took off," she added.

Gravel says the printer is now an integral part of the movement and has been pumping out signs as fast as requests come in.

"I am so excited. I can't wait to watch it grow and sit back ... we want a sign on everybody's lawn that deserves a sign right now," she says.

The signs cost $10 each and nominations can be sent in via the A Hero Lives Here Facebook page.