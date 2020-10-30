A.J. Hinch Named Manager of the Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers have named former Houston Astros bench boss A.J. Hinch as their new manager.

Hinch becomes the 39th manager in Tigers history after agreeing to a multi-year deal Friday.

The former catcher turned coach compiled a combined 570-452 record at the helm of the Arizona Diamond Backs from 2009-10 and the Astros from 2015-19 before serving a yearlong suspension for his part in the Houston sign stealing scandal.

In a statement, Hinch thanked Chris Ilitch and Al Avila for giving him, "a chance and the opportunity to get back in the dugout to lead this historic ball club."

He goes on to say, "the last year was the most difficult of my life. It gave me time to reflect, which was such a big part of this process. Everything that has transpired over the past year, personally and professionally, has put so much in perspective for me, and re-enforced how important it is to do things with integrity and honesty."

Under Hinch's leadership, the Astros reached the playoffs four times in five seasons, won a pair of American League Pennants and one World Series Championship.

The 46 year old is familiar with the Tigers organization, having played in Detroit in 2003 under Hall of Fame shortstop Alan Trammel.

Detroit finished its COVID-19 shortened 2020 season at 23-35 under now retired manager Ron Gardenhire, but saw a crop of future stars make their debut including pitchers Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal.