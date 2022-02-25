A jump in COVID-19 hospital cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced 49 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with nine in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting 73 new high risk cases and no new deaths in Windsor-Essex.

WECHU says there are now 295 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 19 active outbreaks in the region.

One is a workplace outbreak, seven are community outbreaks, one is a hospital outbreak and 10 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 576 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.1 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

82.5 per cent have received two doses.

53.3 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.