A jump in COVID-19 hospital cases in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced 49 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with nine in the Intensive Care Unit.
The health unit is also reporting 73 new high risk cases and no new deaths in Windsor-Essex.
WECHU says there are now 295 active high risk cases in the area.
There are 19 active outbreaks in the region.
One is a workplace outbreak, seven are community outbreaks, one is a hospital outbreak and 10 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.
There have been 576 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.
To date, 86.1 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
82.5 per cent have received two doses.
53.3 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.