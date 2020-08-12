A Leamington Man Faces Several Charges Following Multi-Vehicle Crash

A Leamington man is facing a number of charges after a multi-vehicle crash back in February on Highway 77.

The 59-year-old is facing charges of driving while suspended and driving while prohibited along with a charge of impaired operation causing bodily harm.

Ontario Provincial Police say six people in other vehicles were injured, with the injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening after a southbound vehicle crossed into the northbound lane of Highway 77 at Road 6 striking three vehicles.

The crash happened on February 23 just after 8 p.m.

The southbound driver was also seriously injured.

David Loewen of Leamington is charged in the case and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Leamington on August 20.