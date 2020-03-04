A Leamington Man is Charged in Connection with a Purse Robbery

Ontario Provincial Police have a suspect in custody in connection with a purse robbery in Leamington.

Police were called around 8:30pm Sunday to a parking lot on Erie Street South for a report of a robbery.

Investigators were told that a woman was assaulted and that her purse was stolen by a man who fled the area on foot.

Officers recognized the suspect's description and arrested a 34-year-old man a short time later.

Kevin Lloyd Dibbley of Leamington is charged with robbery and remains in custody.

The suspect will appear in court at a later date.