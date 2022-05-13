A local super-dog is having a birthday celebration

A special member of the community is getting his very own celebration Saturday.

Local superstar Winnie the dog is being treated to a super hero themed first birthday party at Charlotte’s Freedom Farm.

Due to some birth defects, Winnie’s legs are deformed and he’s missing most of his sternum. That doesn’t stop him from getting around and living a full life using his custom wheelchair to play with his friends on the farm though.

Haleigh Hill with Charlotte’s Freedom Farm says the birthday boy couldn’t be happier in life.

“He’s so happy, and he doesn’t know that anything is different about him. He’s lived his whole life that way. He runs around the farm, he rides on the gator, he’s got a little remote controlled car…” she said.

Hill adds, it’s going to be an afternoon to remember.

“I’m really excited. It’s going to be a lot of fun and I’m so glad the weather is holding out. It’ll just be nice to be outside and be warm, we’ve got games and snacks, and of course all the animals will there so that’s one of the best parts for sure.”

People are welcome to come to the party at Charlotte’s Freedom Farm any time between 11:00 AM and 4:30 PM on Saturday, May 14. Tickets are available online or at the door for $10.

Folks who attend can look forward to a number of fun activities like a bouncy castle, super hero sumo suit wrestling, and an inflatable soccer game.

Charlotte’s Freedom Farm is an animal sanctuary in Dresden, ON that is home to over 100

rescued animals.

