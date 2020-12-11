A Lockdown Announcement for Windsor-Essex Could be Made Today

We'll find out later today if Windsor-Essex will be placed in lockdown by the province as COVID-19 cases in the region skyrocket.

Since last Friday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has reported 547 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams touched on the status of Windsor-Essex during his Thursday media briefing.

Williams says he has been in contact with Dr. Wajid Ahmed, the local medical officer of health.

"We've been watching the numbers there and they have been going up quite exponentially over the last couple weeks," says Williams. "We want to look at some new data and numbers. I've had some discussions with Dr. Ahmed and his concerns there and what steps he is taking at this time to seek, to try and curtain that spread."

Last week, the province began providing the health unit with extra staffing to help with contact management in an effort to slow the number of new cases.

Williams says cases have been on the rise in Windsor-Essex.

"Just a couple weeks ago, they were quite down low and they moved up almost exponentially in the last two weeks so we have some challenges to deal with there," he says. "So we're going to be watching and monitoring and working co-operatively with Dr. Ahmed as well as with municipality leaders within the Windsor-Essex region."

Windsor-Essex has been in the 'Red-Control' stage of Ontario's coloured-coded alert system since November 30.

Toronto and Peel are the only regions in the province that are currently in the 'Grey-Lockdown' stage.