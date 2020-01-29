A Lot of Cash and Drugs Seized by U.S. Customs in Michigan

2019 was a big year for U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Michigan.

They led the U.S. in interceptions of unreported currency violations and biological specimens.

The Detroit Field Office, which includes the Ambassador Bridge and Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie and Detroit Metropolitan Airport, seized $7.8-million in unreported currency.

The total amount of narcotics seized during the year at Michigan’s 5 ports of entry with Canada included, 495 pounds of marijuana; 600 pounds of cocaine; 13 pounds of methamphetamine and 10 pounds of Fentanyl, enough dosage to kill 1.5 million people according to the agency.

Officers inspected and facilitated the entry of over 17,000 passenger cars, 6,500 commercial vehicles, 29 commercial aircraft and 15 cargo trains coming from Canada and across the world on a daily basis. Officers also processed more than 50,000 passengers per day through our ports.

(Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

CBP also reports that the apprehension of individuals with outstanding felony warrants for such crimes as homicide, narcotic and human smuggling to name a few, totalled 549.

A release from the agency also states that CBP agriculture specialists intercepted over 2,043 pests, preventing the entry of potentially destructive plant and animal terrors that threaten the nation’s vital agriculture industry. These shipments were either sent back, treated, or destroyed. These specialists also led the nation in the biological terrorism interceptions with a variety of dangerous viral and disease laden specimens prevented from entering the country.

The Detroit Field Office of U.S. Customs and Border Protection details what officers seized at the five ports of entry in Michigan in 2019. January 29, 2020 (Photo courtesy of U.S Customs and Border Protection)