A lot to Grapple With: Local OECTA President on Province's Education Plan

The local President of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association says there are still plenty of unknowns regarding phase two of the province's Learn at Home program.

Joe Brannagan says the government has provided limited information to the school boards and unions.

"The guidance hasn't come down from the ministry yet and it's early, it's really early in this process to determine whether or not, every assignment could be pass, fail," says Brannagan. "It could be graded as it normally is assessed and evaluated, so there's so many questions."

He says details are still being worked out but all parties are working with the province.

When it comes to equipment, Brannagan says it may be limited in some households.

"Sometimes there's only one computer or one device at home and there are three or four students in the same house that are going to have to use it,” he says. "So there's a lot of questions surrounding what's going to go on and how it's going to go. There have also been some questions about if this is e-learning and it's definitely not e-learning in the traditional sense."

Brannagan says his members have been hearing from parents. He says the board is also reaching out to parents.