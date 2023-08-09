A Mega Millions player in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third largest prize in US history

A lottery player in Florida has won the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

A Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach sold the winning ticket, according to the Florida lottery.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 13 19 20 32 33 and the yellow ball: 14.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18, enabling the prize to grow to the third-largest in U.S. history.

The $1.58 billion payout is for a sole winner who opts for an annuity doled out over 30 years but people usually prefer a lump sum option.

For Tuesday's jackpot this is an estimated $783.3 million.

The prize money is nearly identical in size to the second largest jackpot of $1.586 billion in 2016.