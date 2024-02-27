A mixed bag of weather expected for Windsor-Essex over the next 24 to 48 hours

A warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada says the next couple of days weather wise for Windsor-Essex will be a roller coaster.

Steven Flisfeder says he's confident the region will break a daily temperature record for today but says the temperature will drop drastically on Wednesday potentially causing a flash freeze.

He says Windsor-Essex could see thunderstorms overnight and into the morning before flurries develop with the temperature dropping below zero.

Flisfeder says the region has seen warm temperatures like this before but it's something not expected.

"We have those very warm temperatures spring like, these are temperatures we would normally be seeing sometime in mid-April today and risk of thunderstorms on top of that," says Flisfeder. "So very spring like weather for today, tonight as well."

He says there are a lot of hazards on the way for the next 24 to 48 hours.

"There's a risk of thunderstorms again overnight and into tomorrow morning so that's something else people should be aware of," he says. "It does seem like the thunderstorms overnight could be potentially severe. There is a flash freeze potential tomorrow when those temperatures drop so drastically. So if you're on the roads in the afternoon, evening hours make sure that you're taking your time, make sure you're keeping a safe distance."

The temperature record for February 27 was set in 2000, when the temperature hit 14.2 degrees Celsius.

Today's daytime high is expected to reach 21 degrees Celsius.