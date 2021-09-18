A new apartment building now open in Tecumseh

More housing options are now available in the Town of Tecumseh.

Urban Suites has officially opened at 11957 Tecumseh Rd. E., one of the first residential projects completed under the revitalization of the Tecumseh Road Main Street Community Improvement Project.

The three-storey building features 32 units starting from over 900 square feet with one or two-bedroom options. There's also high-end fixtures, finishes, and state-of-the-art appliances.

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara took part in Friday's ribbon-cutting and believes we're starting to see a comeback in that area of the town.

He says with the resurgence of people moving into the area, it's created an exciting opportunity for the retail and service industry.

"We're starting to see a come back. It all started with Frank Brewery, Over 360, we've got the Burbon that will be opening up shortly."

McNamara says the town is really excited that over the expanded diversity of housing in the community but he points out there's more to come.

"Coming up in the next few months, probably about close to 400 new rental units, some of them are afforable units in other areas that are being built."

He points out that bringing projects like this to the area is something council and administration identified as a need.

"That was the reason why we put in place a community improvement plan in that area to revitalize it. We saw the potential of bringing more folks into the community, in particular to an area that was tired."

The Urban Suites project is by the Fortis Construction Group Inc. and Bungalow Group.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi