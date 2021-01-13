A New COVID-19 Daily Case Record for Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit announced 288 new COVID-19 cases along with 11 additional deaths linked to the virus.

The latest figures are a new one-day record for the region.

According to the health unit, nine deaths were from long-term care or retirement homes and two were from the community.

There are now 2,812 active cases in the community.

The region has now recorded 10,278 cases since the pandemic began with 7,229 listed as resolved.

There are 21 outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes along with 19 workplace outbreaks, two hospital outbreaks, one school outbreak and two community outbreaks.

There have been 237 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.