A new East Windsor apartment complex one step closer to approval

A new apartment complex is one step closer to being approved.

During Monday nights Development and Heritage Standing Committee Meeting, a rezoning application to make way for the construction of three four-storey buildings with 23 units each (a total of 69 dwelling units) and 88 parking spaces was voted in favour to move forward with the application.

The property is listed as 2601 Lauzon Parkway, but includes access off Enterprise Way.

The complex would be surrounded by different shopping amenities, grocery stores, as well as restaurants.

Final approval will be voted upon at a later date.