A number of events planned as part of Fire Prevention Week in Windsor-Essex

It's officially Fire Prevention Week.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week from today until October 15.

This year's theme is "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape."

Chief Fire Prevention Officer Mike Coste says it works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.

"So what we're saying is make sure you have two ways in and out of every room in your house if possible, and a meeting place outside because we're seeing that fires are burning faster and quicker," he said.

Coste says it's important to highlight and embrace Fire Prevention Week.

"But that being said, fire safety should be everyday. Not just fire prevention week, and it should be practised every day."

He says two key pieces of fire prevention include making sure your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms are working.

Coste says fire fighters look forward to this week every year to spread their safety message to the community.

"Ask questions, don't be afraid and that's of any first responders, police, ambulance or fire. Come by the fire hall, even though Fire Prevention Week is this week, we're going to be holding open houses all the time. Come by the fire hall, knock on the door and come and see the truck. The guys are friendly, very approachable, and at any time we're always spreading the message," Coste said.

A number of events are taking place during the week, and more information about everything happening can be found here.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi