A number of road closures this morning for Detroit Free Press Marathon

After a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Windsor will once again be welcoming the participants in the Detroit Free Press Marathon to the waterfront.

The Marathon course features the most dramatic changes since the event's founding in 1978, according to organizers.

This includes a significantly updated route through greater downtown Detroit, including passage through District Detroit, Midtown, Woodbridge, Eastern Market and the Dequindre Cut.

Organizers say the Dequindre Cut and Eastern Market additions seem to have especially resonated with their runners, and both offer great visuals.

The race will kick off in Detroit at 7 a.m. but in order to prepare for participants, the race route on the Canadian side will be shut down to traffic from 6 a.m. until approximately 10 a.m.

Road closures during the race include:

- Huron Church Road from Ambassador Bridge to Riverside Drive

- Riverside Drive from Huron Church Road to Goyeau Street

- Goyeau Street from Riverside Drive to Park Street

- Park Street from Goyeau Street to Ouellette Avenue

In addition, the Ambassador Bridge will be completely closed to traffic, with the exception of a few designated race-specific vehicles, at 6 a.m. and will re-open when the final runner has crossed the bridge at approximately 8:15 a.m.

The Detroit-Windsor tunnel will also be closed to the public from 6:15 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.