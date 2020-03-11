A One-of-a-Kind Partnership has been Launched to Elevate Health Research



WINDSOR — Four organizations in Windsor and Essex County are joining forces to elevate health research excellence.

"We SPARK" Health Institute is made up of Hotel-Dieu Grace Health Care, Windsor Regional Hospital, St. Clair College and the University of Windsor.

The goal of the new group is to bring researchers together to be able to attract larger grants and it acts as a one-stop-shop for researchers.

Headed by Windsor cancer cell biologist Dr. Lisa Porter, the organization will consist of five staff to help researchers take their ideas and move them forward to create solutions for the people of Windsor and Essex County.

"It means that your doctor knows what is the latest, greatest thing out there and not only that, they are not willing to settle and say we have nothing else for you, they are thinking about new ideas, what do we need to do to make solutions for you," says Dr. Porter.

Work on the new health institute began about ten years ago, which has seen a tripling of research grants coming to our region and has increased the number of researchers and clinical trials.

