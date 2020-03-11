A One-of-a-Kind Partnership has been Launched to Elevate Health Research
WINDSOR — Four organizations in Windsor and Essex County are joining forces to elevate health research excellence.
"We SPARK" Health Institute is made up of Hotel-Dieu Grace Health Care, Windsor Regional Hospital, St. Clair College and the University of Windsor.
The goal of the new group is to bring researchers together to be able to attract larger grants and it acts as a one-stop-shop for researchers.
Headed by Windsor cancer cell biologist Dr. Lisa Porter, the organization will consist of five staff to help researchers take their ideas and move them forward to create solutions for the people of Windsor and Essex County.
"It means that your doctor knows what is the latest, greatest thing out there and not only that, they are not willing to settle and say we have nothing else for you, they are thinking about new ideas, what do we need to do to make solutions for you," says Dr. Porter.
Work on the new health institute began about ten years ago, which has seen a tripling of research grants coming to our region and has increased the number of researchers and clinical trials.
The official launch of the new organization took place Monday morning.
Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare CEO Janice Kaffer says research goes beyond the traditional ailments.
"When people think about research, they often think about cancer, diabetes and disease that are more prevalent in the acute care centre than they are at the post acute, but it is important for us to be talking about research evidence and program service delivery in areas of mental health and addiction," says Kaffer.
Porter says right now, "hundreds" of health research projects are taking place.
Officials say this is about a thriving and engaged research community and it's a platform the area desperately needs.
The WE SPARK office is located at the University of Windsor.