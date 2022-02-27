A pair of Chatham police search warrants lead to charges and drug seizures

Numerous people from Chatham-Kent and the surrounding area are facing charges after local police carried out a pair of search warrants on Wednesday.

Members of the Intelligence Section, with the assistance of the Critical Incident Response Team, executed two Controlled Drugs and Substances Act Search warrants in the city of Chatham.

As a result of the first search cocaine, cash, scales, and multiple cellphones were located and seized.

Police say the estimated street value of the seized cocaine is approximately $20,000.

A 31-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, and two counts of failing to comply with release order.

He was held pending a bail hearing.

51-year-old Lois Morgan, 23-year-old Javana Wright-Morgan, and 50-year-old Geraldine Gibson, of Chatham and 24-year-old Desmond Rush, of Raleigh Township, were arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

They were released with a future court date of March 24.

As a result of the second search fentanyl, scales and multiple cellphones were located and seized.

According to police the estimated street value of the seized fentanyl is approximately $1800.

30-year-old Kevin Collier and 21-year-old Madison McDougall, both of Chatham, were arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl.

They were both released with a future court date of March 24 as well.