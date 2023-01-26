A pair of CHL top ranked teams to battle as Spitfires visit Battalion

The Windsor Spitfires continue their five game road trip in North Bay tonight, with a heavyweight matchup between two teams that cracked the most recent CHL Top-10 rankings.

The Spitfires are ranked 8th in the latest rankings, with the Battalion are a spot behind them at 9th.

Windsor is coming off a 9-5 loss against Oshawa last weekend, while North Bay is coming off a 2-1 win over Sudbury.

The Spitfires continue to lead the West Division and the Western Conference, with a record of 28-10-3-1, and sit third overall in the OHL.

Thursday night's matchup also features the two highest scoring teams in the OHL as well.

Captain Matthew Maggio is now second overall in league scoring, with 62 points in 40 games played so far, and his new linemates Shane Wright and Brett Harrison have both continued to fill the score sheet since arriving in town.

Puck drop in North Bay is set for 7 p.m. and the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell gets underway at 6:45 p.m.