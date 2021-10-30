A pair of local establishments listed as possible COVID exposure points

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced a pair of local establishments as possible public COVID-19 exposure points.

The possible exposure points are Blanche Restaurant and Lounge located at 487 Ouellette Ave and Tequilla Bob's at 576 Ouellette Avenue Upper.

The date of exposure is listed as Saturday, Oct. 23.

The health unit asks anyone who visited the location on the identified date to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure. If symptoms develop, get tested immediately.