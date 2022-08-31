A popular South Windsor restaurant is up for sale

A long time Windsor restaurant is on the market.

The owners of Cramdon's Tap and Eatery have put the business up for sale after over 25 years in business.

Owner-operator Marc McAfrey says he and his business partner Don MacPherson have been talking about the decision to put the business up for sale for the past four or five months.

McAfrey says they've decided to sell so they can spend more time with their families.

"I mean, we've had so many great memories, that was one of the hardest things," he says. "You meet so many great people, staff and customers, just being part of the community for a long time. It's bittersweet."

McAfrey says they started the business in 1997 after working together at T-B-Q's Other Place.

He says the people that you meet and the lives they've touched is the most gratifying part of the past 25 years.

"When we opened, we tried to be kind of like a local watering hole type of thing, made sure we had some good food in there," says McAfrey. "We've become a place where people come by themselves and hang out with the people they've met here. That's kind of become one of our goals."

Cramdon's Tap and Eatery at 2950 Dougall Ave. in Windsor. (Image courtesy of TAMMY WILLIAMS, RE/MAX Capital Diamond Realty)

McAfrey says they owe the community a big thank-you especially during a rough couple of COVID years.

"We stayed open, pretty much everyday for a few hours for take-out. The support was overwhelming, not just for us but for the staff as well, the customers were so generous. It was just great and we're so lucky to have such a loyal clientele," he adds.

The bar and restaurant is located in a plaza at 2950 Dougall Ave. and features 7,200 square feet of space.

According to the listing, the asking price is $675,000.