UPDATE: A Record 250 New COVID-19 Cases, Three More Deaths in Windsor-Essex

A single day COVID-19 record for the number of confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex.

The local health unit is reporting 250 new cases along with three additional deaths linked to the virus.

Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette says two of the deaths are from the community and one is from a long term care home.

The community deaths include a man in his 40s and a woman in her 70s.

The long term care death is a woman in her 90s.

Of the cases announced Wednesday morning, 32 are related to outbreaks, 13 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, six are considered community spread and 199 are under investigation.

Marentette says she was surprised when she say the number of confirmed cases.

"I think we were anticipating that it is going to continue to be high in the next short while hopefully only," says Marentette.

She says Windsor-Essex is dealing with 34 active outbreaks.

"We know that there are continue to be cases in our outbreaks in our long term care homes so the number is high no doubt," says Marentette.

There are now 1305 active cases in the community.

76 confirmed cases are in hospital with 16 in the Intensive Care Unit. There are 129 suspected cases in hospital.

The region has now recorded 6,323 cases since the pandemic began with 4,913 listed as resolved.

There are 14 outbreaks at long term care/retirement homes along with 12 workplace outbreaks, three hospital outbreaks, two school outbreaks and three community outbreaks.

There have been 105 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.