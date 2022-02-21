A record-breaking year for annual hockey tournament

The 25th annual Hockey For Hospice Tournament will go into the books as a record-breaking year.

Organizers say the three-day tournament over the Family Day Weekend raised just under $483,000.

That brings the overall total raised since the start to nearly $4.2-million.

Nearly 2000 kids took in more than 230 games at five arenas in Windsor-Essex.

The event was last held in December 2019 where over $372,000 was raised for Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.