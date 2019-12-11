A Record-Setting Year for the Windsor Goodfellows Newspaper Drive

A record-setting year for the annual Windsor Goodfellows newspaper drive.

The three-day event at the end of November raised $358,000, the highest total ever in the 105-year history of the fundraiser. It also tops last year's total of $308,000.

This year's fundraising goal was $300,000.

Chair of the newspaper drive, Bruce Tait, says they're 'over the roof' over the final figure.

He says the money will support a number of the Goodfellows programs including the school breakfast program.

"We went from nine schools to 28 schools that we provide breakfast and nutrition for and we're also providing hygiene products for the schools," says Tait. "We also expanded what we give out with our food boxes. We give out fresh milk, eggs, margarine, bread and frozen hamburger."

He says they thought last year was great and then they got this year's total.

"This year, just wow! That's about all we can say. It's the support of all the communities, it's the support of approximately 600 people that we had out on the street for the paper drive. Everything just really came together," adds Tait.

Over 600 volunteers took part in this year's drive, selling newspapers at street corners in Windsor, Tecumseh and LaSalle.