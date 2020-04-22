A-Rod Interested in Buying Mets

The New York Mets were very interested in acquiring Alex Rodriguez through free agency almost 20 years. The situation is now reversed.

A-Rod and fiancee Jennifer Lopez have retained J.P. Morgan to represent them in raising capital for a possible bid for the Mets.

The move was first reported by Variety and confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the decision.

The three-time AL MVP retired in August 2016 with 698 home runs, a .295 average and 2,086 RBIs in 22 years.

He was suspended for the 2014 season for violations of Major League Baseball's drug agreement and labour contract.

with files from Associated Press