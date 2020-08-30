A's Astros Game Postponed Due to Positive COVID-19 Case

The Oakland Athletics and the Houston Astros were forced to postpone Sunday's game due to a positive case of COVID-19.

According to a statement from the MLB, a member with the A's organization tested positive for the virus, forcing the postponement just four hours before Sunday's 2 p.m. start in Houston.

The Athletics say the team is conducting more testing and contact tracing and the organization will self-isolate in its Houston hotel until the team is cleared to travel.

Oakland is scheduled to face the Mariners in a three-game series in Seattle on Tuesday. Houston is set to open a three-game series against the Texas Rangers beginning Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.

If the series moves forward the Rangers would use the same clubhouse as the A's. Team officials in Houston say the facility was cleaned and sanitized Saturday night and will undergo additional cleaning in response to the positive test.

COVID-19 testing has now postponed 38 games. All 30 major league teams played on the same day for the first time since July 26.

The A's and Major League Baseball will not identify whether the positive test was a player or a member of the team's staff.

— with files from www.mlb.com.