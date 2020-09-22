A Section of Front Road in LaSalle Reopens After Water Main Work

It's smooth sailing once again on Front Road in LaSalle from Gary Avenue to Malden Road.

Construction crews have removed the pylons and all four lanes have reopened after a $3-million water main replacement project.

Mayor Marc Bondy says the 4.5 kilometre stretch was slated to be completed by the end of the month but crews finished the work a week early.

"It was planned to be done in 2019 but with all the flooding and the water, we delayed it to this year and I've heard nothing but, no complaints from anyone other than a couple of drivers but as far as the municipality goes, no it's good to have this one behind," says Bondy. "The constructor did a good job."

He says the speed limit in the area will return back to normal.

"The construction, 50 kilometre signs should be coming down any day so traffic will be back to normal and whoever is going by will enjoy the nice smooth pavement," says Bondy.

Construction started in early May.

Traffic in the area was reduced to one lane in each direction as work was being done in the westbound lanes.