A Sharp Increase in Calls for Service in 2019: Windsor Police

The Windsor Police Service is reporting a sharp increase in calls for service, with homelessness, drug addiction and mental health issues being listed as a major factor.

There were 125, 176 calls for service in 2019, a 14 per cent increase compared to 2018, according to Windsor police.

Superintendent Frank Providenti, points out that the three main factors have resulted in increased calls to police organizations right across Ontario.

"Drug addiction, mental health calls for service and just the social issues, we're all facing the same issues," said Providenti. "We're trying to get a handle on it, we're doing the best that we can but obviously the police, are the police."

He adds that they to to connect people with the the right resources when officers respond to calls surrounding homelessness, drug addiction and mental health issues.

"Those are issues we don't have control of, those are other agencies take care of that, but still we're called for that," said Providenti. "We try to provide the services to those people that need them, so those are some of the issues that are making our calls rise."