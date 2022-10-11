A significant drop in homes sales in Chatham-Kent.

The number of homes sold through the Chatham-Kent Association of Realtors declined by 39.7 per cent from September 2021.

Home sales were 26.8 per cent below the five-year average and 21.9 per cent below the 10-year average for the month of September.

For 2022, home sales totalled 1,075 residential units over the first nine months of the year. This was a significant decrease of 21.9 per cent from the same period in 2021.

The average price of homes sold in September 2022 was $433,726, down by 6.1 per cent from the same time a year ago.

Windsor also saw significant declines, as sales in September were down nearly 42 per cent from a year ago with 403 properties sold compared to nearly 700 in September of 2021.

