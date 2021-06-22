A Single Case of COVID-19 Recorded in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced just one new case of COVID-19 in the area.

The lone case announced Tuesday morning is listed as community acquired.

There are 54 active case in the community, 19 of which are variant of concern cases.

Officials say 1,942 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern cases have been identified.

The region has now recorded 16,785 cases of the virus since the pandemic began with 16,297 cases listed as resolved.

There is one workplace outbreak and one community outbreak.

There have now been 434 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

The health unit reports that 269,165 Windsor-Essex residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, that includes 152,691 people receiving only one dose and 116,474 receiving both doses.

A total of 385,639 doses have been administered across the area.