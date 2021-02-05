A Six-Figure Lottery Win for a Harrow Grandfather

A Harrow grandfather is $100,000 richer thanks to saying "yes" to Encore.

William Friars matched the last six of seven numbers on his Lotto Max ticket from the Dec. 18 draw.

The 73-year-old retired mechanic says he goes to the store once a week to check his tickets and got a big surprise this time around.

The father of four and grandfather of six was so excited to tell someone that he showed two ladies his winning ticket while walking out of the store.

Friars says he plans to take a trip to Ireland when it is safe to travel again.

The winning ticket was purchased at Village Country Store on West County Road in Harrow.