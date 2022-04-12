A slight increase in insurance claims in 2021 against the City of Windsor

A slight increase in overall insurance claims against the City of Windsor in 2021, which included a spike in auto liability claims.

The City of Windsor paid $2,857,254 in claims in 2021, but the figure includes claims made in previous years and finally resolved in 2021.

According to the 2021 Year End Risk Management Report delivered to City Council Monday, 310 claims were advanced against the city in 2021, up slightly compared to the 296 claims in 2020. The latest figures are still below pre-pandemic levels, with 379 claims in 2019, 489 claims in 2018 and 349 claims in 2017.

Auto liability claims saw a spike in 2021 with 20 made against the city, the highest figure in five years and double the 10 claims made in 2020.

The majority of these claims are limited to property damage caused by snow plows, recycling trucks, and garbage trucks, due to lack of spatial awareness.

Deputy City Solicitor Dana Paladino, who compiled the annual report, says spatial awareness can include bumping into something.

"If it's a truck or some sort of heavy vehicle, driving where there wasn't enough clearance and hitting something, so It's really being aware of your surroundings," she says. "Luckily, the majority of those were very minor but that's not to say they didn't have the potential to be bigger."

Paladino says they have a collision review committee that meets quarterly and has been taking steps on how they can reduce potential claims.

"There's been a number of things between human resources, our fleet department and input from risk management on how to try and reduce the number of auto collisions," she says.

Paladino says the collision review committee is looking at a number of ways to reduce potential auto liability claims, which includes more training for drivers.

"Spatial awareness training, we're looking at virtual reality training for employees, requirements upon hiring of driver recommendations from previous jobs, so there's a number of things that we're trying to look at to specifically target that," she adds.

The city received 73 Tree liability claims in 2021, up from 70 in 2020. Those relate to any property damage or personal injury claims arising from fallen tree branches, tree obstructions, and any other tree related hazards. According to the report, an influx of these claims are typically experienced in clusters following a windstorm. A number of occurrences took place on July 24, 2021 and Sept. 14, 2021.