A Slow, Measured Approach for Re-Introduction of Hospital Procedures

The President and CEO of Erie Shores HealthCare says the re-introduction of elective surgeries along with procedures and tests will be a slow and measured approach.

Janice Dawson says hospitals are still waiting for direction from the Ministry of Health on when the procedures can resume.

She made the comment after a public question during a virtual town hall meeting Friday afternoon.

"We to need to take and be cautious and how quickly we are re-introducing these services that potentially could put patients and staff at risk," says Dawson.

Dawson says the hospital needs to be cautious when re-introducing the services.

"We will be taking a very slow and measured approach on how we will begin to ramp up services," says Dawson. "We are still waiting for direction from the Ministry of Health on exactly what that will look like."

She says patients and staff could be at risk if the services are re-introduced too quickly.

"Timing will be everything and we recognize that there are people who have been waiting very patiently for their procedures, for their tests, for their surgeries," says Dawson.

All non-urgent, elective surgeries were cancelled on March 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dawson says if you are ill and the symptoms are getting worse, call your family doctor, telehealth or visit the emergency department.

Dawson was joined by David Musyj, Janice Kaffer, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Mayor Drew Dilkens and County Warden Gary McNamara to discuss next steps in the response to COVID-19.

Tourism, testing, face masks were also discussed during the town hall meeting.