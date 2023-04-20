A successful Hats On For Healthcare campaign

The Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation is thanking the community after exceeding its fundraising goal for the 14th annual Hats On For Healthcare fundraiser.

Foundation executive director Cristina Naccarato says more than $67,000 was raised.

She says this year's fundraising goal was $50,000.

Money raised goes towards Paediatric Programs and the Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Windsor Regional Hospital.

Students from Monseigneur Jean Noel participate in the Hats On For Healthcare kick-off, January 29, 2020 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

Hats On For Healthcare was a month long event during March.

It's described as a simple, fun, and fashionable way to raise money.

This year's fundraiser also included a live and interactive Radio-thon at Devonshire Mall.

Donations are still being collected for the next couple of weeks.