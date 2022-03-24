A sudden jump in COVID-19 vaccines being administered in Windsor-Essex

Within the last couple of weeks, Windsor-Essex has seen a jump in the number of COVID-19 vaccines being administered.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, 1,909 doses were administered to area residents from March 14 to March 20 compared to 1,411 doses being administered from March 7 to 13.

The health unit says the difference represents a 35.2 per cent increase between the two weeks.

Health unit CEO Nicole Dupuis says she wishes she knew the exact reason for the jump.

"Certainly we're always pleased to see the number go up and individuals who still haven't received either their first, second or third dose to take that opportunity," Dupuis said.

Acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says more 50,000 people in Windsor-Essex who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, remain unvaccinated.

"There are about 432,000 people who live in the health district ," he continued. "Of that population, 76,000 people in total have not received any vaccine, of that 56,000 are people over age five so about 56,000 who are eligible for vaccine have not been vaccinated."

"Of the 432,000 people, 191,000 people have had three doses of the vaccine. So those 191,000 people have the highest level of protection that we can offer in medicine, which means that there are about 150,000 who've only had two doses of vaccine."

As AM800 news reported earlier this week, the COVID-19 mass vaccination site at Devonshire Mall in Windsor will close on Saturday April 2 at 3:30pm.

The clinic opened on June 21, 2021 and has administered more than 125,000 first and second doses.

Close to 96,000 third and fourth booster shots were also administered.