A Tale of Two Cities

David Backes scored the deciding goal in his first game in nearly a month, David Pastrnak added his league-leading 25th goal, and the Boston Bruins won their seventh straight game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 Sunday night.

Joel Armia gave Montreal the lead in the first two minutes of the game, but it was quiet for the Canadiens after that as they dropped their eighth in a row.

Backes' first goal of the season came off a feed from David Krejci through the right circle, with 9:31 remaining in the third period.

Backes was in the lineup for the first time since being injured during a scary collision with Ottawa's Scott Sabourin on Nov. 2.

Jake DeBrusk added his sixth goal of the year on a give-and-go with Charlie Coyle two minutes later.

Tuukka Rask made 28 saves for the Bruins.

Boston extended its point streak to 11 games (8-0-3) and entered the third month of the season as the only team without a home regulation loss (11-0-4).

