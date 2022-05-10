A taste of summer weather for Windsor-Essex

A meteorologist with the Weather Network calls it a "taste of summer" for Windsor-Essex.

Doug Gilham says it's going to be delightful weather over the next few days with sunshine and warm temperatures.

"We're going from a cooler than normal April to now a stretch of summer weather this week," he says.

The forecast is calling for sunny conditions right into the weekend with the temperatures around 25°C, according to the Weather Network.

Gilham told AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides the temperatures will continue to warm but an east wind off Lake Erie will have a cooling effect at times.

"Not as warm as what they're going to see a little bit further to the west and parts of Michigan where they're going to see 30°C or up into the mid 80s ° F . Upper 70s ° F to lower 80s ° F , mid to upper 20s°C. Can't complain about that during May," he says.

Gilham says we will start to see the threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms into late Saturday, Saturday night and into Sunday.

"The weekend, definitely not a wash out, but it will feel like summer as we go into Saturday. But again, the threat for scattered storms will be a little more wide spread, especially on Sunday and then it's back to typical May weather," he adds.

As of Monday at 5 p.m., the Weather Network was forecasting a 40 per cent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and a 60 per cent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.