A Warm and Wet December in Windsor-Essex



December was warmer than normal and with less precipitation in Windsor-Essex.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the average temperature in this region was 2.2C higher than normal.

Windsor-Essex also saw about 49mm of precipitation, which included rain or snow, when the normal amount for December is 74mm.

Meteorologist Gerald Cheng says residents in this area were spoiled with the temperatures around Christmas when they reached 14C.

"There were some spectacular temperatures if you like warm weather in December," he says. "10 degrees, 11 degrees, 14 degrees especially around Christmas."

He admits it did not feel like December at all, but warns there is still a lot of winter left.

"November was certainly below normal and so coming from that, everybody thought this is what winter is going to be like, it is going to be horrible because everybody didn't like the cold weather and the snowfall that we had back in November when we had 30 centimetres," he says.

Cheng says moving forward, temperatures will hover around seasonal which is -1C for the next few weeks.

