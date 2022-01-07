A warning about selling items online after multiple thefts in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service is warning people to be cautious when meeting to buy or sell items posted online after multiple thefts and robberies in the city.

Three people have been charged in separate incidents in December where victims reported being robbed by someone they agreed to meet with as part of items being sold online.

The Windsor Police Service Property Crimes Unit was actively investigating four incidents that were similar in nature and believed to involve the same suspect. In all of these cases, the victims report that they agreed to meet the suspect for the purpose of selling something, but the suspect ran off with the item after either forcefully grabbing the items or asking to see the item first.

On Dec. 30, police arrested and charged a youth with two counts of robbery, one count of Assault and two counts of Theft under $5000.

In two other separate cases, a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were arrested and charged after victims reported having items taken from them during meetings with a potential buyer.

Windsor Police Constable Talya Natyshak says always trust your instincts if something feels off.

"We would also encourage anyone who is going to make a transaction with someone, come on down the police station, ask to meet outside of our headquarters. If that person is not willing to meet with you, then something might just be up with that," she says.

The Windsor Police Service recommends the following tips to keep yourself safe when exchanging items sold or purchased online:

- Conduct transactions during daylight hours, or in well-lit locations

- Meet in a busy public place where witnesses or surveillance cameras may be situated

- Bring a friend or family member with you to witness the transaction

- Retain emails, texts or voicemails between yourself and the buyer/seller

- Trust your instincts; if the deal seems too good to be true, it probably is

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Property Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.