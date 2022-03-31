A warning to the public after a daytime break-in at a LaSalle home

Police in LaSalle are investigating a daytime break-in at a home in the town.

It happened sometime over the weekend of March 25 on D’Amore Drive.

Police are making the public aware of this occurrence and asking everyone to immediately report any suspicious activity, at any hour of the day.

The public is also being reminded to keep their residence, and vehicle doors and windows, closed and locked at all times.

Police encourage homeowners to consider installing surveillance cameras to help prevent crime.

The public is also encouraged to apply the principles of Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) which is information and tips on changing the environment in and around your home or business to minimize the opportunity for a crime to take place. For more information on CPTED please visit https://www.cptedontario.com/

If you plan on being away from your home for an extended length of time, police urge you to take steps to make the house appear as if it is occupied. This can be done by way of lights and radio or music set on timers etc. Let your trusted family, friends, and neighbours know that you will be away, and ask them to keep a watchful eye on your home. Also, consider putting your home on the LaSalle Police Service House Checklist – https://www.lasallepolice.ca/houseproperty-check/.

Anyone with information should call LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210 or Crime Stoppers at https://www.catchcrooks.com/ 519 258-8477.