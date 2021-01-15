A Weekly Drop in COVID-19 Cases Locally

The Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex is hopeful the latest wave of COVID-19 has plateaued in the area.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the number of cases were down this week compared to previous weeks, as did the positivity rate.

"I think this week we have made some gains because we start to see some decline and even every week decline that will make me happy and if we get to the stage of having case rates of less than 10 in our region, obviously that would be great news for all of us," says Dr. Ahmed.

He recognizes that says some gains were made this week but there is still a long way to go.

"I would anticipate that it would take us more than two weeks, at least up to four weeks to really be in a position were we start to feel more comfortable and say yes maybe the worst is behind us and we are getting in the right direction," says Dr. Ahmed.

Since Sunday, here have been 1,220 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

Last week, there were 1,360 confirmed cases in the region.

Dr. Ahmed adds the overall case rate in Windsor-Essex remains higher than the provincial rate.