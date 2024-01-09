A wet and rainy Tuesday for Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex can expect a wet day.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the region.

"We're expecting rain to last throughout the day into this evening and we're expecting up to 35 mm of rain so that could mean some ponding of water on the roads and people are going to have to really take their time traveling and be cautious out there," says Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Trudy Kidd,

Kidd says the temperature will remain steady above the freezing mark throughout the day but says flurries are possible overnight.

"Now that we switched over to rain, it will probably stay as rain," says Kidd. "However overnight once the temperature dips a bit, we could be seeing a chance of flurries and that's probably in the wee hours of the morning after midnight."

She says if you're traveling today, be careful on the roads.

"If people are traveling today, be sure to check the forecast for where you're going because there's a lot of different precipitation types and amounts all over the place and the impacts of this winter weather storm is really going to depend on your location," says Kidd.

Environment Canada first issued a special weather statement for the area.

Forecasters originally said Windsor-Essex could get between 15 to 25 mm of rain.