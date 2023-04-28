A wet Friday expected for Windsor-Essex

A wet day is in store for Windsor-Essex.

The region is expected to receive up to 15 mm of rain.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Gerald Cheng says it's going to be an unsettled weekend for the area.

He says there will be some dry periods over the weekend mixed in with the showers.

"When I look at the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, they're just showers so it's not all day rain," says Cheng. "So don't completely write off the entire weekend."

Cheng adds more showers are expected next week.

"Certainly when we look a heads into even next week, there is a chance of showers basically throughout the week so something to be mindful of," says Cheng.

For this evening, Windsor-Essex can expect more rain mixed with drizzle.

Showers are forecasted for Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.